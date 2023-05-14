Doris Knopp

(Doris) Marilyn (Martsolf) Knopp, 96, of Newton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 9 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born Jan. 12, 1927 on a dairy farm north of Abilene, the third of five children born to Earl Martsolf and Helen Marie (Picking) Martsolf. She was the last surviving member of her family and was preceded in death by her parents, half-brother Charles, half-sister (Helen) Josephine Flint, infant brother Walter, brother Melvin, and two sisters, Elaine Hettenbach and Kathryn Houlton. She married Wayne Knopp in Abilene Dec. 7, 1947, just three months after meeting him at the wedding of her best friend, Thelma Houlton, to Orville Knopp, Wayne’s cousin. Their entire married life was spent on a farm north of Woodbine. She and Wayne actively raised their children in the Woodbine United Methodist church, where Marilyn taught elementary age Sunday School for many years and was involved in the United Methodist Women (UMW). Wayne preceded her in death May 6, 2004. Marilyn lived on the family farm until 2009, when she moved to Herington. Following a health issue in 2011, Marilyn moved to Newton to live with her oldest daughter, Glenda, and happily shared Glenda’s home until her death.
Her legacy includes surviving children: Glenda Rowland (Jerry Tilson) of Newton; Rodney (Beverly) of Woodbine; Janis Reidlinger (Craig) of St. Paul, MN; and Mark (DeAn) of Chapman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren that brought her such joy: Scott Rowland (Amber), Ashley Rowland, Ryan Knopp (Erika), Nicole (Knopp) Nies (Jon), Shannon Reidlinger (Daniel Laghlin), Collin Reidlinger (Sarah Crompton), Derek Knopp (Kara), Megan (Knopp) Porter (Zach), Callie Glaves (Seth), Alana Tilson-McNary (Isaac), Heather Tilson Weber, and Jesse Tilson. Marilyn also had several great-grandchildren: Amelia, Landon and Allison Knopp, Brody and Kyler Nies, Braydon and Adriana Rowland, Landry Knopp, Allycyn Weber, Hailee Tilson, and Isaiah and Aedric McNary, and one great-great grandson Layton Kurtz.
