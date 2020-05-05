Doris (Linder) Hoover, 88, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Abilene, KS. Doris was born Jan. 7, 1932 in Solomon, Kansas, one of 4 children born to parents Edith (Palzer) and John Raby Brown.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Linder on August 14, 1949.
She is survived by their children Kathy Renner, Fulton MO, Judy Terry, Houston, AL, Vicky Miller and Max Linder, Enterprise, KS, and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Beau Miller, husbands Ray Linder, Homer Jury, Earl Kuntz and Lowell Hoover, her parents, two sisters and one brother.
Doris worked for Duckwall’s Stores General Office, Graves Truckline and the Santa Fe Railroad.
Doris and Ray opened their home to many people including her brother’s four children, her sister’s four children and friends of their own children.
She was a 4-H Leader, taught Sunday School for most of her life, worked in the church bus ministry and Child Evangelism as well as being active in the Gideons.
Doris chose cremation. The funeral will be held at a later date with her final resting place to be in the First Baptist Cemetery, Hope, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church of Abilene, the Gideons or to the Community Foundation “Beau Miller Scholarship for Auto Restoration”. They may be sent to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street in Abilene. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
