Doris Ann Calvin

Doris Ann Calvin, age 71, of Abilene, passed away Friday, Jan. 13 at her home in Abilene. She was born Dec. 22, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Ostergard) Stoneberger.

Doris was a homemaker and a longtime Abilene resident. Doris’s faith was very important to her.  She enjoyed taking photos, doing puzzles, embroidery, listening to old country music and loved Elvis.

 

