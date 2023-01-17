Doris Ann Calvin, age 71, of Abilene, passed away Friday, Jan. 13 at her home in Abilene. She was born Dec. 22, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Ostergard) Stoneberger.
Doris was a homemaker and a longtime Abilene resident. Doris’s faith was very important to her. She enjoyed taking photos, doing puzzles, embroidery, listening to old country music and loved Elvis.
In 1970 she was united in marriage to Dallas Calvin. They later divorced. She is survived by her loving daughters, Tammy Bergman and her husband Kelly of Abilene, Lisa Burt and her husband Clifford of Abilene, Matilda Calvin of Abilene, Teresa Newsham and her husband Sheldon of Rossville, Kansas, sons John Calvin and his wife Barb of St. Peters, Missouri, Matt Brickei of Ellsworth, Kansas, twin sons Shane Russell and his wife Rhaelyn of Arizona, Jason Russell of Junction City, Kansas, brothers Jack Stoneberger and his wife Joyce of Abilene, Ralph Stoneberger and his wife PJ of Concordia, Kansas, sister Phyllis Acker and her late husband Fred of Lawrence, Kansas, ten grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by Grandson Stanley Morgan, her brother Robert Stoneberger and her parents.
Cremation is planned. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research or to Veterans Affairs and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
