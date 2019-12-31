Donna M. Zey of Abilene passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born Nov. 30, 1928 in Newton, the daughter of Robert Victor “Vic” and Katherine (Burnett) Johnston.
She graduated from Abilene High School in 1946 and on Sept. 30, 1947 Donna married her high school sweetheart Joseph L. Zey in Abilene. Together they owned and operated Zey’s Market from 1948 until her retirement in 1992.
Donna was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. She is survived by her loving husband Joe of the home, sons John and his wife Joyce of Topeka, Robert and his wife Vicki of Abilene, Rick and his wife Donna of Salina, Steve and his wife Kris of Papillion, Nebraska, daughter-in-law Mary Zey of Abilene, fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son David, great-grandson Jacob Delimont, brother Jerry Johnston and her parents.
A parish rosary for Donna will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant.
Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the church. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery near Abilene.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Andrew Catholic Church or to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
