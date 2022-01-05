Donna Marie Stinson

Donna Marie Stinson, 56 of Abilene passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born June 15, 1965 in Creve Coeur, Missouri the daughter of Jimmie R. and Patricia A. (Hudson) Stinson. Donna is survived by her three children: Mary E. Richardson; Shaun L. Foust and Johnathan S. Richardson. Her father, Jimmie R. Stinson, Her mother, Patricia A. (Hudson) Stinson, two brothers, James P. Stinson and Ira A. Stinson and one sister, Karen D. Tonetti. Six Grandchildren: Shawn Lawrence Foust Jr; Anna Marie Richardson; Jada Rose Richardson; Grace Marie Richardson; Mia Nicole Richardson; Noah Matthew Adam. She was preceded in death by Maternal grandparents, Donald Hudson and Rosemary (Haddan) Hudson and paternal grandparents Otis A. Stinson and Leatha (Whitt) Stinson. Graveside services for Donna will be 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Abilene Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 P.M., at Danner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.

 

Hey big sis, I cannot tell you how happy I was to get to spend your last moments with you. I love you so much and miss you terribly. When James called, and I put the phone next to you so you could hear him; you slowly turned your head up, you then closed yours mouth and smiled so big it shocked me and mom. Your eyes cleared and we could see your beautiful blue eyes so clear, you breathing became unlabored, then you took your last breath and left us. I am so joyful to spend that time with you and will remember that to the end of my days. Please telling Jesus good things about me and I am looking forward to seeing you once I pass over this world. Your brother, Ira

