Donna Marie Stinson, 56 of Abilene passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born June 15, 1965 in Creve Coeur, Missouri the daughter of Jimmie R. and Patricia A. (Hudson) Stinson. Donna is survived by her three children: Mary E. Richardson; Shaun L. Foust and Johnathan S. Richardson. Her father, Jimmie R. Stinson, Her mother, Patricia A. (Hudson) Stinson, two brothers, James P. Stinson and Ira A. Stinson and one sister, Karen D. Tonetti. Six Grandchildren: Shawn Lawrence Foust Jr; Anna Marie Richardson; Jada Rose Richardson; Grace Marie Richardson; Mia Nicole Richardson; Noah Matthew Adam. She was preceded in death by Maternal grandparents, Donald Hudson and Rosemary (Haddan) Hudson and paternal grandparents Otis A. Stinson and Leatha (Whitt) Stinson. Graveside services for Donna will be 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Abilene Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 P.M., at Danner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Abilene school board says goodbye to Kyle Becker
- Brett Adam Scheele
- John M. Adee
- Former educator becomes toy store owner
- Community Foundation adds new Board Director
- Richard Keith Palmer
- Comedians take Alamo Saloon stage one last time in 2021
- Cecelia Ann (Zey) Sexton
- Shirley (Andree) Fleuter
- Margie Marilyn Zelaya
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Donna Marie Stinson (1)
- John M. Adee (1)
Local display ads by PaperG
(1) entry
Hey big sis, I cannot tell you how happy I was to get to spend your last moments with you. I love you so much and miss you terribly. When James called, and I put the phone next to you so you could hear him; you slowly turned your head up, you then closed yours mouth and smiled so big it shocked me and mom. Your eyes cleared and we could see your beautiful blue eyes so clear, you breathing became unlabored, then you took your last breath and left us. I am so joyful to spend that time with you and will remember that to the end of my days. Please telling Jesus good things about me and I am looking forward to seeing you once I pass over this world. Your brother, Ira
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.