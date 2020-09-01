Donna V. Longbine, 72, Abilene, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Donna was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Salina, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Daugherty) Fenn. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Salina in 1966. She attended Alvin Community College in Texas and graduated from ACC with a degree in Drug and Alcohol Counseling.
She was a drug and alcohol counselor for Brazs Place in Freeport, TX, and Gulf Coast Center in Angleton, TX.
Donna married Merle Steven Longbine and they later divorced. Survivors include her children Marianne Zelenka, Houston, TX, Donna (Cory) Bonneau, Abilene, KS, Cathy Longbine, Manville, TX, and Steven (Jenn) Longbine, Abilene, KS, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Fenn Arlington and a great-grandson Weston Kester.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donna Bonneau.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
