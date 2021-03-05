Donna Jo Schmutz was called to her forever home in the Kingdom of Heaven on Feb. 8, 2021.
She was born to Alvin and Lila Root on July 12, 1936, in Ashton, Kan. She graduated from Abilene High School where she was a cheerleader, competed on the basketball and tennis teams, and met the love of her life, Donald Schmutz. They married on June 27, 1954, in Abilene, Kansas and relocated to California in 1955. They spent 23 years in El Segundo, where they raised their two children, daughter Teri, born Oct. 16, 1955, and son Gary, born Oct. 20, 1956.
Employed by the El Segundo Recreation and Parks Department she served in numerous offices, including equipment check-out and reservations, and the senior citizen center. She also did the costume design and creation for several of the musicals, including “No, No, Nanette” and “The King and I” and The Aquacade synchronized swimmers.
In 1981, she and Don moved to Strathmore. In 1987 they were able to build their dream home and lived out the rest of their lives there. Donna retired from FMC in the early 2000’s. She was an active member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church for 39 years, serving on various committees and singing in the choir.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Schmutz and parents Alvin and Lila Root.
She is survived by her sister, Sharley Holloman; daughter Teri and Steve Orth; son Gary and Candy Schmutz; grandchildren Nichole Orth, Christopher and Laceedon Orth, Kailey and Wes Langdon, Nathan Brown and Sylest Brown.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 5, 2021 at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 776 W Grand Avenue, Porterville, CA 93257 at 12 noon with graveside services to follow at Lindsey Cemetery.
In Memory of Donna, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org or The Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.curearthritis.org
