Donna Jean Nichols, 80, Longford, died Jan. 28, 2020 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis.
Mrs. Nichols was born Donna Jean Davidson to Pearl and Matthew Davidson on March 30, 1939 in Oakhill. She was a homemaker.
Donna Jean was an active member of the UMW. The Longford Church enjoyed her talents as an organist and pianist throughout her membership. She attended school at Longford and Emporia State. She worked in Wichita for four years prior to her marriage to Leo.
Donna and Leo were married on April 21, 1963. They operated a custom combine business that went from Oklahoma to North Dakota each summer until the mid 1980s. The farm at home was also maintained during that time.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Leo, infant son David and brother Merwin Davidson.
Survivors include her sons Dustin (Jennie) and Darren (Shilo), grandchildren Lane (Hannah), Logan, Liam, Haylee, Shayla, Makiah (Isaiah), Mister, Carsen and Holden, great-grandson Khari and sisters Doris Shields and Helen Davidson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at the Longford United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Rose Meron Cemetery, Longford.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Longford United Methodist Church or the Ottawa County Health Center and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS 67467, www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
