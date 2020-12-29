Donna Jean Daniel, 57, of Logan, Kan., died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Lawrence.
Donna was born Aug. 31, 1963, along with her twin brother Dean, to Leslie Edgar and Katie Estella (Knapp) Blair in Norton.
She attended Norton schools and was a member of the NCHS class of 1981.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and brother George. Survivors include her sons, Terry (Kelly) Schoby of Leeville, La., Jamy Schoby of Kansas, Michael Schoby of Enterprise, Kan.; daughters, Ashley Schoby of Ford Dodge, Iowa, Misty Daniel of Lawrence, Kan.; brothers, Charles (Gayle) of Columbus, Kan., Don (Martha) of Castle Rock, Colo., Bill (Sharon) of Randolf, Kan., Dean of Aurora, Colo., Darrell (Cheryl) of Detroit, Mich.; sisters, Jeanette Foster/Flippin of Arizona, Linda (Tommy) Bryant of Aurora, Colo.; seven grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the Cornerstone Church in Norton with burial to follow in the Norton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Garden Plain is in charge of arrangements.
