Donna J. Watson, 74 of Abilene passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021.
She was born February 25, 1947 in Parkerville, Kansas, the daughter of Dayton and Anna (Longon) Watson.
She graduated from Council Grove High School.
Donna worked as a cook for various restaurants.
She is survived by her children: Twila Jeffrey (Doug); Tim Grimmett; Tammy Mitchell (James) Four granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons and two more greats on the way and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister and a grandson, Landon.
The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Donna will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 23, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
