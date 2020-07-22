Donna J. Gasswint, 83, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in Abilene.
She was born June 9, 1937 in Manchester, the daughter of August and Grace (Rector) Steinborn. Parents and siblings preceded her in death.
On Dec. 18, 1961 she married Roy Gasswint. All their married life was spent in Abilene. They were married 51 years when he passed away.
She had worked at the telephone office in Manchester and as a maid at Preim’s Pride in Abilene.
Donna is survived by her daughters Lori (Scott) Wiley of Detroit, KS, Dayna (Brad) Shaffer of Salina, KS, Nita Dalton of Salina, KS, her son Roy (Lisa) Gasswint of Abilene, KS, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Donna had donated her body to the KU Medical School.
A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.