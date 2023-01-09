Donna Dean Riffel

Donna Dean Riffel, 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born Oct. 31, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas, to Lee Earl and Ruby (Viers) Brown.

She attended school in Emporia until the family moved to Abilene where she graduated from Abilene High School in 1952.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.