Donna Dean Riffel, 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born Oct. 31, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas, to Lee Earl and Ruby (Viers) Brown.
She attended school in Emporia until the family moved to Abilene where she graduated from Abilene High School in 1952.
Donna and Leon Riffel were joined in marriage on May 19, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Shady Brook. Leon would adopt Donna’s son, Richard L. and they would be blessed to have four more children, Roderick, Ryan, Lori and Laird. She also considered herself mom to George, Heidi, and Tom Greening, as well as many others.
Over the years, Donna worked various jobs, but she most enjoyed being on the farm caring for her livestock. She loved supporting her kids and grandkids in all that they did.
Donna was an active member of National and State Polled Hereford Associations, where she later went on to become a founding member of the National Organization of Poll-Ettes. She also was involved in the Dickinson County Garden Guild, Rural Life, and Historical Societies, as well as Faith Lutheran Church, and a volunteer for 4-H and various other organizations.
Left to mourn her passing are her children Rod Riffel (Darlene), Ryan Riffel (Tammy), Lori Hambright (Stan) and Laird Riffel (Shawna) all of Dickinson County; her grandchildren Joanna, Amanda, Melissa, Crystal, Audrey, Wade, Mackenzie, Madisyn, and Spencer; two step-grandchildren Justin & Brandon; 16 great-grandchildren, sister Patricia Baier and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Lee Earl Jr. and younger sister Sharon Fischer, husband Leon, son Richard L, great-grandson Grady Erichsen, as well as long-time close family friends, Neil and Jean Priefert and George Greening.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m., both at Faith Lutheran Church, Abilene. Memorials may be made to Adopt-A-Pet of Dickinson County and Dickinson County 4-H. Memorials may be mailed to Martin Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.