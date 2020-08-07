Donald E. Woods, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He was born March 5, 1927 on his parent’s farm southwest of Carlton, Kansas, the son of Frank and Lucy (Greenwood) Woods.
Don attended local elementary schools and Abilene High School, leaving before graduation to join the Air Force. Years later he received his high school diploma when many schools awarded diplomas to war time veterans who left high school early to serve their country.
Don married Evelyn (Fager) on May 1, 1949 in Carlton. All of their married life was spent on their farm southwest of Carlton.
Don was a full time farmer and rancher who in the earlier years also custom cut corn and worked as a guard at the missile base located half a mile from his farm.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, his parents, brother Virgil and sister June (Woods) Barten.
He is survived by his son Lyle Woods, Carlton, Kansas, daughter Cheryl Woods, Topeka, Kansas, grandchildren Erin Woods, Manhattan, Lindsay ‘Rian’ Eddie, Manhattan, and Tyler ‘Kyra’ Woods, Carlton and great-grandchildren Leena Eddie, Carson Eddie and Kyser Brownback.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Carlton, Kansas, with Pastor Don Schroeder officiating.
Due to COVID-19, funeral attendees should feel free to remain in their vehicles at the cemetery if they wish.
Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing in order to help keep everyone safe.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Don’s name be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
