Donald D. Simkins Jr., 58, of Abilene passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Abilene, Kansas, Oct. 15, 1961, the son of Donald Sr. and Myrtle (Cameron) Simkins.
Donald grew up in the Abilene area and attended the local schools.
Don is survived by his sister Mary Hanback of Dallas,Texas, brothers Robert (Rhonda) Meeks and James (Pam) Meeks, all of Abilene, Kansas, and Jay Simkins of Colorado, nieces Sarah (Robert) Waters, Susan Hanback, Amber Reiff and Jamie Meeks, and nephews, Jeremy Meeks, Jake Area and Shane Meeks, all of Abilene, Kansas, adopted sons Mason Flynn and Matt Nestler both of Abilene, Kansas, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
`He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kenny and David Cameron.
The family has chosen cremation.
A Celebration of Life service for Don will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at First Christian Church of Abilene, with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Donald Simkins Memorial Fund. Memorials may be mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410, or dropped off at the church day of the service. Online condolences may sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
