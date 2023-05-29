Donald Funk

Donald “Don” Lee Funk of Evergreen, Colorado passed away May 19. Don was 90 years old.
Donald “Don” Lee Funk of Evergreen, Colorado passed away May 19. Don was 90 years old.
Don was born June 13, 1932 to his parents Adolf and Olga (Weinbrenner) Funk at their home in Hope, Kansas.
He graduated from Hope High School in 1950. Following high school, he attended Kansas Wesleyan and then transferred to the ROTC program at Kansas State University. He graduated from the ROTC program in 1955. He was commissioned into the United State Air Force as a pilot and was honorably discharged after nine years of service.
Following his discharge, he flew for Pan American World Airways for 28 years. San Francisco was his home base until November 1989 when he retired to Evergreen, Co. During his years at Pan American, he met his future wife, Hannelore “Lore” Busse, who was serving as an airline purser. Don and Lore were married in Germany Feb. 11, 1983. They were married for 32 years.
Don loved the outdoors and his favorite pastimes of hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, and working in his yard reflected that enjoyment. For most of his life he had Yellow Labs or Golden Retrievers by his side. He was a member of the Masons Cyrus Lodge #288 in Hope, Kansas from 1963 to 2021. He held the rank of Master Mason. He was also an active volunteer and member of the Blue Spruce Kiwanis located in Evergreen, Colorado. He was a supporter of higher education for many years by funding scholarships for Hope High School graduates and for students at Kansas State University. He also funded college saving accounts for all of his great nephews and nieces.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Lore, his parents, and brother Willis Lloyd Funk.
Don is survived by a sister-in-law Shirley Funk of Oakley, Kansas, a nephew, Doug (Kathy) Funk of Lawrence, KS, and nieces Terri (Chris) Albers of Oakley, Kansas, Susan (David) Molstad of Ellis, Kansas, and Kathy (Blake) Arnberger of Colby, Kansas. He had 11 great nephews and nieces and one great- great nephew and three great-great nieces.
A graveside service will be held at the city cemetery in Hope Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Mount Vernon Canyon Club in Evergreen, Colorado on Friday, June 16 at 1 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Mount Evans Hospice or the Blue Spruce Kiwanis both in Evergreen, CO.
