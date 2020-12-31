Donald F. Brungardt was born July 15, 1940 in Studley, Kansas, the son of Adolph P. and Regina (Billinger) Brungardt. He graduated from Bogue High School in Bogue, Kansas.
On Nov. 26, 1960 he was united in marriage to Janice Swank in Hill City, Kansas.
Don was soon employed by Evan’s Grain Company as a member of a traveling crew. He then became a manager of the Pendennis elevator and moved his young family to Shields.
Evan’s then transferred him to Solomon, Kansas, to manage their elevator there until it closed in the early 1990s.
Don was employed as a truck driver for the Solomon Corporation until retirement.
Don was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He served 14 years on the Solomon Recreation Commission and enjoyed working with the baseball and softball programs. He also helped for many years with the Solomon Festival.
Don was an avid sports fan from early on. Some have heard his stories about playing 6 man football for Bogue in High School. As a young adult, Don enjoyed all kinds of sports from bowling to fast pitch softball.
You could find him participating with his family, watching everything from bowling to fast pitch softball. He was a big fan of K-State and attended many of their games with friends and family. He also enjoyed relaxing at the lake, participating in water skiing and camaraderie. Don (Brummy) and his family were fortunate to have several wonderful Solomon family friends over the years who meant the world to him.
He is survived by his loving wife Janice of the home in Solomon, son Todd (Sheri) Brungardt of Solomon, daughters Pam Blouin (Patrick Tovar) of Abilene and Gayla Whiteley (Leonard Donaldson) of Assaria, grandchildren Ross Shirack, Cody (Mellisa) Whiteley, Ethan Blouin, Baylie Blouin, Chase, Cade and Cobey Fiske, great-grandchildren Nadia Whiteley, Jonathan and Kollen Shirack, nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Leroy (Nancy) Swank.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Shirley Beecher and Connie Frazier.
Don passed away Monday Dec. 28, 2020 at Village Manor in Abilene. Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon with Father John Wolesky as Celebrant.
His final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Solomon. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Solomon Recreation Commission and sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
