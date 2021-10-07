Donald Elvin Shorman, age 94, of Harrison, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
The son of William F. and Lauretta V. (Sumners) Shorman, he was born at home on July 25, 1927, in Manhattan, Kansas. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Shorman; and his brother, Bill Shorman.
While being a man of faith and farmer most of his life, Donald was an avid antique collector. He also believed in education and this belief led him to receive a BSE in Elementary Education from Kansas State University in 1955 and a Masters Degree in 1958 from Northern Colorado University. The degrees gave Donald the opportunity to serve 23 years as the principal at grade schools in the Chapman School District in Kansas.
He spent a year in a one room school in Green, Kansas before going into the Army from 1950 to 1952 where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.
After the war he went to Keats, Kansas for one year, then Talmage, Kansas as a teacher, coach, and principal, then six years as principal of four schools, Upland, Talmage, Manchester and Blue Ridge. He loved his family, students, and especially his 7th and 8th grade basketball teams.
Donald is survived by his wife, Barbara (Robinson) Shorman, whom he married April 14, 1990; his children and their spouses, Judy Shorman of Galveston, Texas, Martin and Belinda Shorman of Lawton, Iowa, Della (Shorman) and Mark Brower of Galveston, Texas, and Irven and Lulu Shorman of Wakefield Kansas; and his step-sons, Ben Robinson of Harrison and Brian Robinson and wife Amanda of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason, Jesus and Heidi Shorman, William and Wyatt Robinson, Dillon and Heidi Robinson and Shannon Stephens; his great-grandson, Dillon Shorman; his brother and sister-in-law, Dwaine and Rosalie Shorman, of Clay Center, Kansas; his sisters, Jane Arents of Clay Center and Lalla Steenbock of Topeka, Kansas; the mother of his children, Marion Shorman; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday October 9, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church, Capps, Arkansas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, Saturday October 9, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Bro. RJ Sweatman officiating.
Interment will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 11, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Riley, Kansas, with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Shorman, Cliff Cottrell, Cocky Barrett, Myron Ledy, Verl Coup, and Mark Bray.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 5580 Highway 392, Harrison, Arkansas 72601 or The Historical Society of Talmage, 2978 Main Street, Talmage, Kansas 67482. Online Guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison
