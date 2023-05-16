Donald Duffy

Donald “Don” Dyer Duffy was born Dec. 3, 1942 in Abilene, son of Francis B. Duffy and Elsbeth Dyer Duffy. He passed away Jan. 31 at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in Long Beach California of complications from an elective spinal surgery.
Don thrived during his childhood spent in the idyllic small town of Abilene in the 1950s. He often described it as a perfect upbringing full of freedom and adventure. He earned early achievements in sports and academics at Abilene High School, Class of 1961, where he started dating his future wife, Linda June Emig. He attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence where he developed lifelong friendships with classmates from the School of Business, and ATOfraternity, before graduating in January 1966. On Feb. 12 the same year, he and Linda were united in marriage at the Danforth Chapel on the Kansas University campus in Lawrence.
In 1966, Don and Linda moved west in their ’53 Chevy, settling in Seal Beach, California, where they would reside for the next 57 years. Don knew the first time he drove into Seal Beach, that this was home. He loved the community and treasured each day living across the street from the Pacific Ocean. As much as he loved his farm town of Abilene sharing stories of it often, he also loved his small town by the sea.
Don began his business career with a position in advertising and Linda transferred to Los Angeles, working as a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines for 37 years. A defining influence for the couple was their extensive international travel during the 1960s and 70s as they explored Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australian continents. They also enjoyed frequent domestic travel, road tripping and visiting friends and family.
In 1974, they bought a small beach house on Seventh St., and soon renovated it into their forever home. Never a day went by that Don lacked a project, obsessively tinkering around that property until his last day. Don and Linda welcomed their daughter Allison in 1978 and after growing up in Seal Beach she settled a few miles away in Huntington Harbor with her husband Matthew, whom she married in 2018.
Don was an ambitious, passionate dreamer and visionary. His self-confidence, positivity, and belief that he could overcome any obstacle exuded to his colleagues and employees throughout his 50-year career. In the 1970’s he invented the roll-out awning for RV’s, founding and growing a very successful company around that product. After selling the business in 1973, he continued with several manufacturing companies for the RV industry before acquiring Specialty Vehicle Manufacturing Corporation in 1986. Under Don’s direction, that business grew to the largest manufacturer of rubber-wheeled-trolley busses in the world.
In the mid 1990’s he envisioned electrified transportation and developed and deployed a line of purpose-built electric vehicles. It took nearly 30 years for the rest of the world to catch up and he eventually got to see electrified transportation become commonplace. His final business venture was Trams International, where for over 15 years the team developed and produced the most advanced line of tram people movers for the tourism industry. His life’s work in building transportation solutions provided an outlet for his passion to create and innovate. Don had the skill to visualize an idea and bring it to life. He was blessed he had an outlet for this talent every day that he went to “work.” Outside of his businesses, he loved to adventure, explore historical sites, and hike in the mountains with friends. He never tired of a view of the Eastern Sierra, or a mountain stream. He pursued health and fitness and encouraged those around him to do the same.
Don will be remembered as a caring man, genuinely taking interest in everyone he met. His friendly demeanor, story-telling, and sense of humor will be missed by those who knew him. His legacy will live on through those who follow their passion and impact positively people and their community. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Allison and husband Matthew Larson, and sister Adrienne Kimes. Information about the Celebration of Life planned for Saturday June 3 including a virtual option can be found at: https://everloved.com/life-of/donald-duffy
