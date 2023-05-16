Donald Duffy

Donald “Don” Dyer Duffy was born Dec. 3, 1942 in Abilene, son of Francis B. Duffy and Elsbeth Dyer Duffy. He passed away Jan. 31 at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in Long Beach California of complications from an elective spinal surgery.

Don thrived during his childhood spent in the idyllic small town of Abilene in the 1950s. He often described it as a perfect upbringing full of freedom and adventure. He earned early achievements in sports and academics at Abilene High School, Class of 1961, where he started dating his future wife, Linda June Emig. He attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence where he developed lifelong friendships with classmates from the School of Business, and ATOfraternity, before graduating in January 1966. On Feb. 12 the same year, he and Linda were united in marriage at the Danforth Chapel on the Kansas University campus in Lawrence.

 

