Donald D. “Dick” Elliott, 85, was born to Frank C. and Oleta M. Elliott Oct. 21, 1934, at Garden City, Kansas.
He moved to Dillon, Kansas, in 1942 and lived in the Hope-Elmo, Kansas, area until entering the Navy in 195, where he served for 3 years.
Dick worked at Boeing for a short time before returning to Hope to run a service station for six years. During this time, he was married to Naverta J. Weber on Dec. 9, 1956. To this union was born four children.
Dick was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Oleta.
He is survived by his wife, Naverta, of the home, brother Frank (Mary) of Topeka, Kansas, sons Blake (Roberta) and Todd (Kelli), daughters Bobbi (Darel) Anderson and Jan (Jayce) Krause, all of the Hope area, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
After attending barber school, Dick started barbering in Manhattan, Kansas. After two years, he and his family returned to Hope where he was barbering for more than 54 years until he retired in 2017.
Dick was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lyons Creek. Dick died peacefully at his home on Oct. 24, 2019, three days after his 85th birthday.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for Dick will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lyons Creek.
The family asks that memorials be sent to Hospice of Dickinson County, Kansas, or St. John’s Lutheran Church (Lyons Creek) cemetery fund. Memorials may be dropped off at the church the day of the service or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, 106 N. Second Street, Hope, KS 67451. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
