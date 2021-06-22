Donald Dean Deines, 83, of Abilene, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born May 7, 1938, in Junction City, the son of Ernest and Pearl (Britt) Deines. He grew up in Enterprise, Kansas, and graduated from Enterprise High School.
Don worked for C.E. Ersham, Vacublast, Combustion Engineering, ABB and Crestwood Cabinets doing sheet metal and woodworking. Don enjoyed sports, whether he was watching the KU Jayhawks or coaching softball for the Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time out at the lake. Don never knew a stranger and was a world-class storyteller.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Teresa, of the home, his three daughters, Susan Vaughn (David) of Enterprise; Brenda Morris (Tim) of Olathe, Kansas; and Sandy Johnson (Jeff) of Abilene; six grandchildren, Felicia Vaughn Stuhr (Sean), Afton Snider (Paul), Michelle Ringer (Kolt), Matt Johnson (Jaci), John Morris (Reannon), and Melissa Lee, 14 great-grandchildren and one brother, Dennis Lee Deines of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family has chosen cremation. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414, NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.