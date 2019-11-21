Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.