Donald Anderson

Donald K. “Don” Anderson Il, 61, went to be with the Lord April 28 at his residence in Eskridge, Kansas, after a difficult battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 5, 1962 in Manhattan, Kansas, to Carmen M. (Warner) and D. Keith Anderson. 

Don graduated from Valley Center High School in 1980. His first career was as a professional truck driver. He and his wife, MarciaAnn drove a truck over the road for many years and lived in Smolan, Kansas, before moving to Carlton, Kansas, where Don pursued a career in construction. Carrying on the tradition of his grandfather, he became a skilled and well-respected contractor who built new homes and remodeled existing structures.  

 

