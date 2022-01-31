Don Henry Reiff

Don Henry Reiff, 79, of rural Hope passed into the next life on Friday, January 28, 2022.  He was born May 14, 1942 in Abilene, the son of Henry and Edna (Tischhauser) Reiff, and graduated from Chapman High School in 1960.  He was united in marriage to Sandra G. Betts, August 4, 1962.  She preceded him in death August 1, 2021.  He was a lifelong farmer in the Dickinson county area, and is survived by his son and partner in farming, Terry (Angie) Reiff of Hope, and his daughter, Robin (Steve) Brace of Gretna, Nebraska, and  Four grandchildren:  Katelyn Reiff, Ryan Brace, Rocque (Krista) Russell and Clayton Carson and one brother, Duane (Cathy) Reiff of Topeka.  He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Sandra and two sisters.  Graveside services for Don will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at New Basel Church Cemetery, 1075 1100 Avenue, Abilene, KS, 67410. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.  The family suggests memorial be given to the Dickinson County Home Health or to New Basel Church.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.  Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.