Don Henry Reiff, 79, of rural Hope passed into the next life on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born May 14, 1942 in Abilene, the son of Henry and Edna (Tischhauser) Reiff, and graduated from Chapman High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to Sandra G. Betts, August 4, 1962. She preceded him in death August 1, 2021. He was a lifelong farmer in the Dickinson county area, and is survived by his son and partner in farming, Terry (Angie) Reiff of Hope, and his daughter, Robin (Steve) Brace of Gretna, Nebraska, and Four grandchildren: Katelyn Reiff, Ryan Brace, Rocque (Krista) Russell and Clayton Carson and one brother, Duane (Cathy) Reiff of Topeka. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Sandra and two sisters. Graveside services for Don will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at New Basel Church Cemetery, 1075 1100 Avenue, Abilene, KS, 67410. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial be given to the Dickinson County Home Health or to New Basel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Giving their all: two Abilene high school educators plan to retire after years of service in their field
- Try something new: Register of Deeds retiring Tuesday after 24 years with Dk County
- Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death
- Abilene CBD stores playing it safe with unclear Delta-8 state laws
- Flora Louise “Weezie” Girard
- Diana Chronister Marston
- Highlands changed to R-3, public works approved for new vehicles during city meeting
- Kansas has highest new COVID-19 case average per capita in country
- Former Abilene teacher donates $200,000 to Emporia State University through life insurance
- Carol Beth Kickhaefer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.