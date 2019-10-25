Funeral services for Dolores L. Medlock-Blagg, 85, of Abilene will be 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 29, 2019 at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery by Hope.
Mrs. Medlock-Blagg passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
She was born March 6, 1934 in Abilene, the daughter of Earl and Margaret (Hall) Rider. She attended local schools and on June 1, 1952 she married Lowell Medlock in Hope, Kansas. He passed away Nov. 8, 1999. She then married Marlin Blagg in Enterprise, KS, on May 27, 2001. He passed away Nov. 15, 2011.
Dolores worked for West’s Country Mart, was a certified Nurses Aid, worked for C.E Ersham and drove a school bus for the Chapman and Abilene School Districts.
She enjoyed bowling, being a part of the Sweet Adelines, sewing, and decorating cakes. But her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter Roxanne Kinney of Abilene, sons Sidney Medlock and his wife Melody of Abilene and Doug Medlock and his wife Becky of Abilene, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, daughter Jolene Vaughn, sister Peggy Elliott and her parents.
The family has selected cremation and there will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.