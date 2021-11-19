Dixie L. Kracke, 87 of Abilene passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene surrounded by family. She was born September 22, 1934 in Onaga, Kansas the daughter of Marvin and Lillian (Rockwell) Kelly. She grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1953. On January 9, 1954 she was united in marriage to Otto Kracke in Woodbine. He preceded her in death June 27, 2009. Dixie worked as a bookkeeper for Riggin Greyhound farms. She also was a housewife, a member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Widow Club. Dixie is survived by her three daughters: Sharon Rutz and husband Rob; Glenda Riffel; Terri Jackson and husband Dwayne. Grandchildren: Dustin Taylor (Mary), Justin Riffel (Jessi), Jessica Rutz-Rein (Rob), Eric Riffel(Kelly) and Trey Jackson (Carson). Great-grandchildren: Jenna Uehling, Avre Rein, Brekin Rein and Kaci Riffel. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Otto and two brothers, Darrel and Delbert Kelly. Dixie’s wishes were cremation. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Dixie will be laid to rest next to her husband Otto at Bethel Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to Home Health or Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
