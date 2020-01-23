Dixie Everson, 94, of Manhattan, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Dixie was born on July 20, 1925, the daughter of Jessie L. and William Worrel in Manhattan, Kansas. She was raised in the Zeandale community east of Manhattan and lived there for 81 years. She then moved to Manhattan to a retirement community.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, the United Methodist Church Women’s Association, a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion in Manhattan. Dixie also was a member of the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center, a former 4-H leader and a member of the Merry Matron Club.
She was a housewife and worked for the Manhattan Medical Center for many years, also the Learning Resource Network, and several other places of business. Dixie was a volunteer for Ring-A-Day Service and volunteered at several home care places.
On March 16, 1947 she was united in marriage to Everett Kay Everson. To this union were born children Everett Kay Everson Jr. (Rita) and Connie Marie Brown (Kent). In addition to her children, she also survived by her grandchildren Tim Everson, Monty Everson, Amanda Norman, Melanie Warren, Lesley Brown and Heather Reynolds, her three great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Her husband Everett preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1983 as did her sister Murna Stang.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Dixie to the First United Methodist Church or to Homecare and Hospice INC. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
