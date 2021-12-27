Dixie Edwards, 75 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away December 20, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Born June 3, 1946 to William and Phyllis Stotts in Abilene , Kansas. Lived most of her life in Kansas City , Kansas before moving to Cedar Rapids, IA in 2011. Single mom who raised four daughters. Dixie was a bartender at the Driftwood Club in Kansas City Kansas in the 70’s and 80’s, she also worked at Intercollegiate Press and PPG. She graduated from St Thomas School in June 1960 and went on to Wyandotte High School. Dixie received her GED in May 1972 and went on to graduate from AVTS with a diploma in Microcomputer Applications in March 1992.
She was an avid Chiefs and Nascar fan, she loved her birds and deer along with just about any other animal she came across.
Dixie passed away Monday December 20, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, IA surrounded by family. She was proceeded in death by both parents, grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, a great grandson. She leaves behind four daughters, Jill (Larry) Hemann , Trica (Danny) Werneke, Robin Edwards, Stefanie (Tywan) Whytus along with 17 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home from 10Am until noon. Graveside Services will follow at Abilene City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
