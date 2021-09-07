Dina R. Bruce, age 53, of Solomon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina. She was born January 15, 1968 in Claremore, Oklahoma the daughter of Corbett and Judith (McCamish) Smith.
Dina was a longtime area resident graduating from Abilene High School and received her CNA certificate. Dina worked as a receptionist for Abilene Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother Judith Read of Solomon, sons Joshua Hudson and his fiancé Courtney Macoubrie of Solomon. James and his wife Katie Glover of Grandview, Missouri, Jesse Glover of Ottawa, Kansas, Justin Glover and girlfriend Kelli Geisler of Topeka, Kansas, fiancé John Spiller of Solomon. Brother JR Robbins of West Columbia, Texas, sisters Lori Hasselman of Lawrence, Paula Smith of Lawrence, grandchildren Mackenzie Glover, Lucas Glover, Zack Glover, step grandchildren Dakota Laun, Shaylah Beachman, and Jessalyn Laun. Beloved friends Michael & Kandi Robinson and their boys, Jacobi, Jalen, and Jonavin of Abilene. She was preceded in death by her father Corbett Smith and step father Robert Read.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 (to be announced) with Mr. Paul Froelich officiating. Dina’s family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday evening at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Wearing a mask is highly encouraged. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dina R. Bruce Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the First Bank Kansas, P.O. Box 37, Abilene, Kansas 67410 or may be dropped off at the bank at 1410 N. Buckeye. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.