Dillion Jared Stover of Abilene, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022, with his family by his side at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 16, 2000, in Herington, KS to Daniel Stover and Melissa Salada.
Dillion was a graduate of Salina South High School, with the class of 2021. Dillion was full of life and loved life. He particularly loved playing video games and watching SpongeBob, Paw Patrol, and football. Dillion loved going for truck rides in a semi with his cousin David and rocking out to rock music. Dillion was a rocker at heart but had a love for all different types of music. While Dillion’s life may have been short, he made a huge impact on everyone’s life he touched.
Dillion is survived by his mother; Melissa Salada (Steven), father; Daniel Stover (Jen), brother; Dalton Stover (Sydney), sister; Mariah Stover, grandmother; Kathy Stover and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Stover, and numerous aunts and uncles. Yazel-Megli Funeral, Herington Chapel is serving the family.
The family will receive guests from 1pm-2pm on February 1, 2022, at Yazel-Megli, Herington Chapel at 404 S. Broadway St., Herington, KS. The funeral service will start at 2pm with Reverend Lorenzo Jackson officiating. Family requests any memorial contributions to be made in Dillion’s name to The Down Syndrome Society of Wichita at 9415 E. Harry St. #405, Wichita, KS 67207 or The Special Olympics of Kansas North Central Region at PO Box 145, Manhattan, KS 66505. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Dillion at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
