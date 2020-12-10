Dillard G. Klein, 86, of Abilene passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
He was born May 23, 1934 in Hooker, Oklahoma, the son of Solomon and Anna (Zabel) Klein. He attended the local school districts and graduated from Abilene High School in 1952.
On Dec. 30, 1956 he was united in marriage to Shirley Riffel in Ramona, Kansas. She survives of the home.
In January of 1957 he was drafted into the Army which he served in peacetime overseas. Dillard worked for the ANR Pipeline Company as a control technician for over 30 years when he decided to retire early. However, he continued to work for several more years with the following companies: Jostens, Russell Stover and Holm Automotive.
He enjoyed going and entering car shows, where he entered his 55 Chevy in numerous shows. He had been a member of the Emmanuel Church in Abilene for many years in which he was involved in various groups and had been the “sound guy” before the church moved to its current location.
Dillard loved working with his hands and was always ready to jump into action to help. He also took great pride in everything he did. To start out his newly married life, he built a new home (all on his own) for his young family when they lived in Illinois. He loved spending time with his grandsons and attending their various school functions through the years.
Dillard is survived by his loving wife Shirley, two daughters Danielle Klein of Jacksonville, Florida, and Michelle Karcher (Shane) of Abilene, six grandchildren Robert D. Sweet II, Remy Sweet, Kale Ford, Dylan Ford, Alex Karcher and Kaylee Karcher, one great-granddaughter Tilly, one brother Albert Ray “Bud” Klein and a sister Margie Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Luella Coup.
Funeral services for Dillard will be 2:30 P.M., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Emmanuel Church in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
