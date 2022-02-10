Dick (Richard) Keith Stirtz, 87, of Enterprise went to be with the Lord Jesus Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born June 16, 1934, in Abilene, the son of Carl and Ruth (Platz) Stirtz. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1952, graduated from Kansas State University (BS science education), taught one year of high school science, served in the Air Force four years and then moved back to Dickinson County where he joined his brother Ned in farming. On August 16, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mary Louise Feist at Seward Avenue Baptist Church (Topeka, KS). Dick’s legacy will be carried on through his wife Mary of 53 years and sons: David of Holyrood, KS, Tim (Toni) of Duncanville, TX, Brent (Katherine) of Topeka, KS, Michael (Ambre) of Wichita, KS, and nine grandchildren. He is survived by brother Jerry, Del Mar, CA.
Dick’s first love was for God, then Mary, then family and then farming. He tirelessly played games with his boys and supported their various interests. Dick was a faithful servant of Christ, serving his family, Church and others. He will be remembered as one who never complained, worked hard, and selflessly loved his family and others.
Funeral Services for Dick will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 11, at Community Bible Church in Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, 6-7 pm at Community Bible Church. The family suggests memorials be given to Community Bible Church and missionaries supported by the church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
