It is with great sadness that the family of Diana Chronister Marston announced her passing on January 11, 2022, at the age of 69. For 30 years, Diana stubbornly, bravely and fiercely battled Parkinson’s disease. At each stage, she was able to show her true spirit - a fighter to the end with an ability to gobble down any and all types of ice cream — always.
Diana was born and raised in Abilene Kansas, a farm girl at heart, she spent many hours helping her father on the family farm. Growing up with four siblings — it is here she learned determination through water fights that didn’t end until everyone was soaked, and her love of ice cream which was a rare treat.
She went to Kansas State University in the fall of 1970. She loved college and joined the Kappa Delta sorority with her cousin and best friend Pat Deighton. During this time she met Gordon Marston, married and eventually graduated with a masters in early childhood education. From there — many years were spent raising a family, moving from Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and eventually back to Kansas. Over this time - she was focused on loving her family, working with children either through teaching preschool or supporting daycare licensing, spending summers camping and visiting new places, searching for antique treasures at garage sales, and spending time with her parents and siblings at the farm.
Those who knew Diana loved her. Her stubbornness was unmatched (except from maybe her daughter Carrie). She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She loved being a mother and grandmother.
Diana is survived by her three children Michelle (Fernando Benitez), Carrie (Jerome Manning), and Shane (Jessica), her siblings Don (Vicki George), Jeanne (Harvey Warshaw), Paula (LaRhue Williams), and Mark (Peggy) and cousins Pat Deighton, John Hood (Bonnie) and Barbara Brown. She adored children and loved spending time with her grandchildren Grayson Manning and Aubrey Marston. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Peg Chronister, and two nephews Paul Simcoe and Scott Chronister.
We will be holding a celebration of life on April 15th at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Topeka.
