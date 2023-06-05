Deon Parsons

Deon Marie Parsons, 82 of Abilene passed away Friday, June 2 at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Clay Center, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne and Grace (Greep) Ayre. Deon attended the local schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1958. On March 29, 1974, she was united in marriage to Mike Parsons. Deon was co-owner/business manager of Veterinary Clinic of Symbioun, Inc. Deon loved cooking for family gatherings, especially the annual Reuben get together with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her time in the sun around the family pool. Deon is survived by her husband Mike. Three sons: Kevin Everett (Tammy); Matthew Parsons (Katherine); Marc Parsons (Meagan). Two daughters: Cheri Flynn and Jana Donley (Clay). Nine grandchildren: Caleb Flynn (Jessica); Sarah Nelson (Dustin); Kristen Ro da (Aaron); Cory Donley; Cara Butterfield (Jacob); Brody Severino and Tavin Severino; Si Parsons and Raleigh Parsons. Six great-grandchildren, one brother, Duane Ayre (Linda) and numerous nieces, nephews, and her special cat Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet Yingling. Funeral Services for Deon will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 7 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. A burial will follow at the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church or to the Elks Christmas Dinner Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.