Dennis R. Zook, 69, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Titusville, FL. He was born February 5, 1953 in Abilene, Kansas to Jason and Nellie Zook. He graduated from Chapman High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jason and Nellie Zook and a nephew, Christopher Rosendahl. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughters Stacey Hargrave (Matt), Donnell Barlow, Stepsons Travis (Rebecca) and Jarrod Britt, his sister Deanna Rosendahl (Mike), seven grandchildren and two nephews.
Funeral services for Dennis will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Zion Brethren in Christ Church with Pastor Jay Johnson and Stan Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the Brethren in Christ Missions or to the Gideon Bibles in Dennis’ honor. Memorials may be dropped off at Danner Funeral Home or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
