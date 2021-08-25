Dennis Charles Sidener was born to Leo and Ruth Sidener in Ada, Kan., on October 18, 1936, the middle of five children. Dennis passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 in Manhattan.
He attended K-12 grades in Ada and was baptized in the Ada Antioch Baptist Church.
After graduating from Ada High School, he attended Fort Hays State University graduating in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
He was united in marriage to Laurel Charlene Mauk at the United Methodist Church in Delphos, Kansas on June 9, 1957.
Following his college graduation from Fort Hays State, he moved to Agenda, Kansas to begin his career of teaching woodworking and coaching high school football, basketball and track. He moved to Enterprise Kansas in 1961 teaching one year at Enterprise High School before unifying with the Chapman Kansas school district in 1962. At Chapman he taught Junior High Industrial Arts, and coached High School Football, 8th Grade basketball and track.
Continuing his education, he graduated from Kansas State University in 1965 with a Master of Science degree and Counseling certificate. In 1981 he transitioned from the classroom to the Guidance Counselor and Athletic Director position at Chapman Junior High until his retirement in 1998.
He resided in Enterprise Kansas for 55 years attending the Enterprise United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee, member of the administrative council and a ready volunteer for many church functions. He also served on the Enterprise City Council and was a summer league baseball coach for many years.
In 2017 Dennis and wife Laurel relocated to Manhattan, Kansas for their retirement home.
Dennis is survived by his wife Laurel, son Brad Sidener and wife Marilyn, 5 grandchildren: Rachelle Swearingen and husband Ray, Sara Meng and husband Justin, Matthew Sidener and wife Brooke, Theodore Budden and wife Emily and Mark Sidener; and six great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Richard Sidener and wife Lucille and Rodney Sidener; 1 sister: Charlene Nichols, and other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Norma Prochaska and husband Albert (Pro), sister-in-law Betty Sidener and brother-in-law Harold Nichols.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 27 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28 at the Enterprise United Methodist Church, Enterprise. Graveside services will at 3 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Memorials may be made to the Enterprise United Methodist Church, Enterprise, Chapman Irish Foundation, Chapman, or Good Shepard Homecare and Hospice, Manhattan and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.
