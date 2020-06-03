Dennis Lee Baer passed away at his residence in Junction City, KS, on May 29, 2020 at the age of 70.
Dennis was born in Junction City, Kansas, on Dec. 13, 1949 to Marvin and Helen (Heller) Baer. He attended Chapman High School and graduated in 1968. He then attended Salina VoTech for one year. He was a member of the National Guard for six years.
He had a long, successful career as an appliance technician. He worked at Sears for 25 years. He later owned his own appliance and repair business and worked for Waters True Value until his retirement.
He also moonlighted as an appliance technician for many years. He greatly enjoyed being able to assist customers with their own home repairs while working at Waters.
On June 4, 1992 he married Ileen Rider in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. During their marriage Dennis and Ileen owned a ‘67 Nova and ‘67/’68/’70 Chevelles.
They enjoyed attending various car shows and he received numerous awards for his participation at these shows. He had a passion for vintage cars and is fondly remembered by his son Shawn for his love of a ‘64 Nova. He also greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting and westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Baer and Helen (Heller) Baer and his sister Connie Baer.
He is survived by his wife Ileen Baer of the home, sons Shawn (Allie) Baer, Chapman, Kansas, and Justin Baer of Junction City, Kansas, daughter Julie Ayers, Wamego, KS, and grandchildren Kody, Brittany, Rachel, Brynna, Avery, Josie, Jerrigen and Ensley.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held at the Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman, Kansas, at 10 a.m. June 5, 2020.
Mark Hatcher, of the Junction City Church of the Nazarene will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chapman Scholarship Fund in care of Londeen Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.