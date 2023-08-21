Denise Howie

Denise Howie

Denise Marie (Armes) Howie, 63, passed away at home, August 15, 2023, with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Salina Kan., July 10, 1960, the daughter of Jim and Elizabeth (Hill) Armes.

Denise was a dedicated employee at Tripplett Inc. corporate office in Salina for 30 years, having to retire in 2022 due to health reasons. She graduated from Salina South High School in 1978, and had also attended Kansas Wesleyan in 1979 taking accounting courses.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.