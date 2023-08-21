Denise Howie

Denise Marie (Armes) Howie, 63, passed away at home, August 15, 2023, with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Salina Kan., July 10, 1960, the daughter of Jim and Elizabeth (Hill) Armes.
Denise was a dedicated employee at Tripplett Inc. corporate office in Salina for 30 years, having to retire in 2022 due to health reasons. She graduated from Salina South High School in 1978, and had also attended Kansas Wesleyan in 1979 taking accounting courses.
Denise was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother aunt. She was a bubbly sweet kind and caring person to everyone that knew her, and she’ll be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alan Howie, of the home in rural Abilene; a daughter, Jessica Brann; granddaughter, Tessa Coleman; step daughter, Melinda Ade (Justin); stepson, Evan Howie; step grandsons, Rider and Karter Sutton; brother, Frank and (Danna) Armes; sister, Betty (Kevin) Howie; in laws, Alfred and Wilma Howie; sister in law, Lori Jennings and numerous nieces and nephew’s; plus, her three little red Dachshund wiener dogs, Scarlett, Alley (fattycat) and ornery Bella.
Denise was preceded in death by her son, Alex Shane Brann; granddaughter, Gracie Brann; and her parents, Jim and Elizabeth Armes.
Visitation will be at the Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina, Friday, Aug. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. with family being present. A private family interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, East Crawford Street, Salina on Saturday the following day.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center or Hospice of Dickinson County.
“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means ‘I’ll miss you’ until we meet again” — unknown
