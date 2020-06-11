Deloris A. “Dee” Dawson, 83, Abilene, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home in Enterprise. She was born in Spencer, Iowa on June 29, 1936, to Roy Meredith and Evelyn Walstrom Meredith.
After living in Iowa, Florida and California, she moved to Abilene, Kansas, with her father and stepmother.
She graduated from Abilene High School in May of 1954. On June 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to James R. “Jim” Dawson in Abilene, Kansas.
Dee loved to travel the United States with her husband Jim. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2012.
Dee worked for the United Telephone Company for 27 ½ years and later worked at Memorial Hospital in Abilene for 7 ½ years before retiring. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Abilene.
Dee is survived by her daughter Jill Anderes (Mark) of Hope, granddaughters Sarah Craig (Nick) and Kaytee Anderes, brothers Rick Meredith (Cheryl) and David Meredith, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy Meredith and Evelyn Walstom Hennings, loving husband Jim, stepmother Doris and sister Sharon.
Dee has chosen cremation. Friends are invited to sign the guest book at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Abilene City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
