Delores M. Peck passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2021 at the Salina Regional Medical Center in Salina. She was born October 18, 1954 in Greenville, South Carolina the daughter of Gail and Fern (McIlvain) Emerick.
A longtime resident of the area, Delores graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1972 and graduated from Emporia Vocational College with a dental assistant degree.
She was a dental assistant for many years in the Abilene area. Delores enjoyed crafts, raising Boston Terriers, babysitting, but especially loved being with her family.
On September 8, 1973 she married Merle Peck in Chapman. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her son Jason Peck and his wife Theresa of Abilene, her daughter Marla and her husband Kyle Griffis of Enterprise sisters Donna Gowen and her husband James of Sallisaw, Oklahoma,Dulce Royal of Fayetteville, Arkansas, sister-in-law Nancy LaRocque of Junction City, Kansas, and four grandchildren Noah, Sam, Ben, and Angie. She was preceded in death by her sister Dawn “LaRouche” and her parents.
Funeral services for Delores will be 10:30 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Enterprise. Delores’s family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be made sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
