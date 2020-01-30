Delora “Dee” Alvarez, 79, departed this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
She was born on July 15, 1940, at Ione, Nevada, the daughter of Henick and Lavell (Brady) Smith. (She was owner-manager of Al’s Café, Lost Springs, Kansas.)
Survivors are daughters Theresa Morrical (Steve) of Brookville, KS, Audrey Alvarez of Herington, Diana Smith (Rickey) of Greenwood and LA, Tammi Roth of Abilene, KS, brothers Edward Smith (Vicki), J. V. Smith (Colleen) and Kenny Smith (Sherri), sisters Amelia Marie Smith (Stan Baldwin), Lily Smith (Victor Bobb) and Vernell Zararagoza ( Richard), 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Friday evening, Jan. 31, 2020, from 6 to 7:25 p.m. with a rosary following at 7:30 p.m. at the Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel.
Funeral mass will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.,10:30 a.m. at the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Pilsen, KS. Burial will follow at the Mount Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene, KS.
Memorials have been designated to the donor’s choice and may be sent in care of Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.
