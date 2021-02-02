Funeral services for Della Lou Henkle, 87, of Abilene, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Koehler officiating. Mrs. Henkle passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Village Manor in Abilene.
She was born Feb. 8, 1933 in Burlington, Kansas, the daughter of George Nathan and Ada (Boyer) Macoubrie.
On June 2, 1951 she married Paul Ivan Henkle in Berryville, Arkansas.
Della Lou was a homemaker but moreover a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Arlene Horne of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Doris Scripter of Manhattan, sister Margaret Ann Martinitz of Abilene, ten grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her daughter Peggy Davis, son Steven Henkle, three brothers, one sister and a great-great-grandson Kanin Crim.
Graveside services for Della Lou will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish or to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.