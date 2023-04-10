Delena E. (Dee) Houser, 80 died April 5 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene. She was born June 20, 1942 in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Della L. Putnam and Vinnal W. Putnam. On Aug. 1, 1958 she married James (Jim) Houser and lived a couple of years in Abilene, the moved to Solomon and lived the rest of their life in the Solomon community. She enjoyed camping, yard work, decorating for holidays, and working on their house. She started out doing waitress work at Union 76 Truck Stop, Tony’s Pizza and Deli work at West Country Mart in Abilene. She put in over 10 and a half years at each job. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Houser and Gilbert Houser both of Salina, Kansas. Two daughters – Julie Houser South Sioux City, NE and Amy Madacs of Abilene. Two brothers, Harry Putnam of Bennington, Kansas, and Merlin Putnam of Chicpoee, Massachusetts. One sister, Lorene Putnam of Solomon, Kansas, and 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son, Bobby Houser, one sister Betty Vaughn and one brother Jackie Putnam. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 10 at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lesser prairie-chicken now classified threatened in Kansas
- Abilene 18-year-old charged with controlled substance causing death
- John Nicholas Alvarez
- Haaga tosses gem as Cowgirls defeat Rock Creek 2-0 in Abilene
- Jerry Batchelder
- Carlton hosts first car show, lunch for Wichita Model A Club
- Kansas Forest Service unit stations Abilene, county in dangerous fire conditions
- Gwyn Ellen Johnson
- Kristina Ranae Hudson
- Spring beef show brings in 125 head
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.