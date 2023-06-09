Delbert Smith

Delbert L. Smith departed this life to go to his heavenly home April 28. He was born May 2, 1925 to David and Ruth (Gessell) Smith near Enterprise, Kansas. He graduated from Enterprise High School with the class of 1943. He was a combat Army veteran serving in the Pacific during World War II where he received the Combat Infantry Badge, Asiatic Pacific Battle Star Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the WWII Victory Medal.
Delbert married Lorene Miller June 1, 1949. He owned and operated a dairy farm east of Enterprise until his retirement. Delbert was a lifelong member of the Enterprise United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees, Administrative Board, the Center Township Board, Dickinson County Farm Bureau Board, DHIA Board and the Abilene Co-Op Board.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.