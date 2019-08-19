Delbert W. Conrad, age 79, of Abilene, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Salina Regional Medical Center in Salina.
Cremation is planned. Funeral services for Delbert were 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Enterprise Seventh Day Adventist Church, with Elder Rob Koch officiating.
His final resting place will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery near Enterprise.
Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third, Abilene, KS 67410 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckerecarlson.com.
