Debra Francine Rutz, 63, of Abilene, died Oct. 14, 2019 at her home. Debra was born Jan. 2, 1956 in Salina, the daughter of Jerry D. & Altha (Sears) Brewster.
Debra worked as a nurses aide at Countryside Home Assisted Living in Abilene.
It was Debra’s wish to be cremated.
Survivors include a daughter Nadine Jalbert, Abilene, sons James Willett and his wife Lynette, Abilene, and Timothy Willett, Navarre, sister Julie Hanback, Abilene and grandchildren Dalton Lenegar, Shaun Pierce, Laura Willett, Patience Jalbert and Miqueas Mazo.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Dee Brewster and sister Kathleen Perkins.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Home, Junction City, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
