Debra Else

Debra Jo Else, age 67, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9 at her home in Abilene. She was born March 22, 1956 in Herington, Kansas the daughter of Vernon and Judy (Schlesener) Howard. 

Deb was a lifelong Abilene resident and worked for Alco and later for Pick One Hour Cleaners before retiring.

 

