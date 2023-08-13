Debra Else

Debra Jo Else, age 67, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9 at her home in Abilene. She was born March 22, 1956 in Herington, Kansas the daughter of Vernon and Judy (Schlesener) Howard.
Deb was a lifelong Abilene resident and worked for Alco and later for Pick One Hour Cleaners before retiring.
She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, loved her dog Zoe, listening to music and especially spending time with her family.
Deb was united in marriage to Paul Else in Abilene. He passed away Oct. 30, 2016. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Jones of Abilene, Angie and Steve Joplin of Overland Park, Kansas, Laura Cairns and her husband Christopher Birth of Mariam, Kansas, mother Judy Clausen of Abilene, brother Rick and his wife Linda Howard of Bixby, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren Brandon, Kelsey, Daniel, Steven, Shawn, Kirsten, Orion, Abigail, and her two great grandchildren Olivia and Emilia. Along with her husband, Deb is preceded in death by her son Shawn Cairns, Marvin Cairns, Jr, brother Steve Howard, father Vernon Howard, and step father Claire Clausen.
Cremation is planned. Funeral services for Deb will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Friends may sign the register book until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlaon Funeral Home, 414 NW Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.