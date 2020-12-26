Debra Ann “Debbie” Lorson, age 67, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Dec. 25, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.
She was born March 4, 1953, in Salina, Kan., to Florian and Reita (Gibson) Glassman and graduated from Hays High School. She married Phillip Allen Lorson in June of 1972. For many years Debra worked as a bookkeeper at the Agri-trails Co-op in Hope.
Debra bowled for many years and loved to sew and crochet. Debra was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Once her grandchildren were born, they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed going to all the ballgames and was always their biggest fan. She would be baking cookies and playing games, there was never a dull moment with them. She especially loved her role as G.G. She had a big heart and always willing to help.
Debra was a longtime member of St. Phillips Catholic Church of Hope and a member of the Altar Society.
She was a loving and devoted mother of twins Kelly Coup (Justin) of Hope, Kerry Ditto (Darren) of Abilene, and son Chad Lorson (Brittney) of Hope. She had nine grandchildren, Tatum, Reagan, Spencer, Breken, Brighton, Kierstyn, Quincy, Brixton and Bristol; five brothers, John Glassman (Rhonda) of Russell, Rick Glassman (Cheryl) of Hays, Mike Glassman (Sandy) of Victoria, Mark Glassman (Dee) of Allen, Texas, and Chris Glassman of Hays, and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Debbie will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the St. Phillips Catholic Church in Hope with Father Peter O’Donnell as celebrant. A parish rosary will be 5 p.m. Sunday evening at the church with the family receiving friends following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Phillips Catholic Church or the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
