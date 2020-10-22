Funeral services for Deborah A. “Debbie” Crable, 69, of Abilene will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the Farmington-Pioneer Cemetery with Mr. Quentin Cole officiating. Mrs. Crable passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center.
She was born Sept. 21, 1951 in Marysville, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Maxine (Tompkins) Sexson. On April 13, 1974 Debbie was united in marriage to James “Jim” Crable in Kansas City, Kansas. She worked in the Alco-Duckwall office doing data entry and later was an assistant toy buyer before retiring in 2013.
Debbie loved fishing but her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Jim of the home, daughters Jeri and her husband Kristopher Sager of Salina, and Shelly Cole of Abilene, sons Brett Selle and his wife Cassie of Winfield, and Walter Crable and his wife Christa of Abilene, brothers Fred Sexson of Wichita, Lavelle of Louisiana, sister June Price of Great Bend, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kevin Sexson, grandson Trenton James and her parents.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.danerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.