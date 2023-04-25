Dean Burton Stelter passed away April 23 in Salina, Kansas. He was 84.
Dean was born June 28, 1938 in Delphos, Kansas to Otis and Cleo (Giles) Stelter.
Dean was raised in Delphos and soon after high school he went into the Air Force as a mechanic. He was called back home to help his father with the farm a couple of years later.
In August 1958 he married his high school sweetheart Kathleen Shirley Butcher. Together they had 4 children and moved to Seattle, Washington, in 1966. They both worked for Boeing for several years.
Dean married Shirley Kacson in 1968 and helped raise her son Mike Kacson. They moved back to Kansas to take over the family farm.
In 1996 Dean and Kathleen remarried in Seattle and moved back to Kansas.
Dean Stelter was very witty. He enjoyed teasing people and making them laugh. That is the way he wanted to be remembered.
Dean is survived by his sister Shirley VanDame of Minneapolis, Kansas, and his children, Katrina Moore of Seattle Karla McInroy of Abilene and stepson Ken Wood of Kearney, Missouri, and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Preceded in death is his wife Kathleen (2001), his sister Betty Sue Baker (2008), daughter Kaylinn Maillet (2022), and son David Stelter-Wood (2022).
