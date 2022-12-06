David S. Kohman, 32, of Denton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 2. He was born March 2, 1990, in Abilene. He was the son of Dan and Dorothy Kohman. He is survived by his parents, a brother Matthew (Amanda) Kohman of Abilene and his fiance Hanna Selman of Denton, Texas. Arrangements are pending. There will be a celebration of life service in Kansas at a later date.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Video of fight addressed at high school
- Kansas has six qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo
- Obituary: Blanche Angela Haug
- Cowboys Basketball looks to continue success
- Abilene gears up for annual holiday celebration this weekend
- Obituary: Ruth A. McCurry
- Cares Coalition meets for first time
- Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad collaborates with Heritage Rail Management to expand operations
- Greyhound HOF designates event room, public invited to check out venue and visit Santa
- 'The Christmas Schooner' coming to GPT stage starting Dec. 2
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.